Kalamazoo's Bradford Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Erik Bradford of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
Bradford scored three goals, added eight assists and was a +9 in four games last week.
The 29-year-old had two assists in a 6-2 win at Toledo on Wednesday, dished out four helpers in a 10-3 victory against Iowa on Friday, added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Heartlanders on Saturday and had four points (3g-1a) in a 7-3 triumph over Cincinnati on Sunday.
A native of Orangeville, Ontario, Bradford is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 26 points (8g-18a) in 22 games with the K-Wings this season.
Bradford has collected 353 points (112g-241a) in 414 career ECHL games while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 58 career games in the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Bradford posted 186 points (76g-110a) in 264 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Ottawa and Owen Sound.
On behalf of Erik Bradford, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
