K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the ECHL has named forward Erik Bradford the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his performance from Dec. 4 thru Dec. 10.

Bradford scored three goals, added eight assists and was a +9 in four games last week.

The 29-year-old notched two assists in a 6-2 win at Toledo on Wednesday, dished out four helpers in a 10-3 victory against Iowa on Friday, added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Heartlanders on Saturday, and scored four points (3g-1a) in a 7-3 triumph over Cincinnati on Sunday.

This is the forward's first professional Player of the Week honor thus far in his career.

The Orangeville, Ontario native is now tied for seventh in the ECHL with 26 points (8g-18a) in 22 games and sits atop the K-Wings scoring for the season.

Throughout nine professional seasons, Bradford's scored 353 points (112g-241a) in 414 career ECHL games while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 58 career games in the American Hockey League.

The forward also posted 186 points (76g-110a) in 264 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Ottawa and Owen Sound.

On behalf of Erik Bradford, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The K-Wings' next game is this Friday at 7:35 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-9-1-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

