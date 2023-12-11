Jacksonville's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michael Houser of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 4-10. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

Houser went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances last week

The 31-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Savannah on Tuesday and made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory at Norfolk on Friday.

Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Houser is 5-4-1 in 10 appearances with the Icemen this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 2.38 goals-against average. He is 2-1-0 in in four appearances this season with the Americans.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Houser has seen action in 238 career ECHL games and ranks 12th in league history with 138 wins and he is tied for 22nd with 12 shutouts. He also has 113 career AHL appearances and six outings in the National Hockey League with Buffalo.

Prior to turning pro, Houser played three seasons with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 93-38-7 with seven shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 while leading the Knights to the 2010 OHL title.

