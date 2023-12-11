Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8

Worcester Railers look for a score against the Adirondack Thunder

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-0-0-1 for the eighth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Adirondack Thunder for two games. They beat Adirondack 4-2 on Friday, then lost 3-2 to the Thunder in a shootout on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 8 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-2 W

Adirondack goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, who entered the night with the best goals-against average in the league, was terrific. He stopped 37 of the 40 shots Worcester put on him and many of them were tough ones. Then, after Blade Jenkins broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period, the Thunder tied it with 2:59 left on a bad-bounce goal off the backboards by Grant Jozefek. Anthony Repaci put the Railers ahead for good at 19:20, however, and Andrei Bakanov hit an empty net with 15 seconds to go. Riley Piercey had the other Railers goal, his first as a professional. Tristan Ashbrook also scored for the Thunder.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3-2 SOL

Keeghan Howdeshell and Anthony Repaci had the Railers goals. Worcester never led. Jack Jeffers and Mike Gillespie scored for Adirondack. Howdeshell's goal came at 19:07 of the first period. It was set up by a physical play by Riley Piercey along the right boards. Repaci redirected a long pass from the right point by Todd Goehring at 13:33 of the second period. In the shootout, Adirondack's Patrick Grasso had the only goal in eight tries, a 12-foot wrist shot along the ice.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 15 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 16 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ashton Calder is tied for third among rookies in the ECHL in goals at 10.

Henrik Tikkanen now has two career assists.

Ashton Calder, Trevor Cosgrove, Jake Pivonka, and Blade Jenkins are the only Railers to have played in all 21 games so far this season.

Riley Piercey scored his first professional gaol in Friday's 4-2 win.

Keeghan Howdeshell is on a three game point streak, and has points in four of his last five games.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 8-9-2-2 on the season.

Worcester is 10th in the ECHL in shots per game at 31.76

The Railers are averaging the ninth fewest penalty minutes in the ECHL at 10.81 per game.

The Railers have played in six overtime games, tied for the most in the ECHL. Four of those games have been against the Adirondack Thunder.

Worcester is 4-1-2-1 when tied after the first period.

