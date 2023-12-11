Americans Add NHL Contracted Forward

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, have added NHL contracted forward Blake Murray.

Blake Murray was assigned to Allen yesterday by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The former Hurricanes draft pick played in 10 games this season for the Florida Everblades and five points (1 goal and 4 assists).

"Blake (Murray) is a top-six forward and will give us scoring depth and skill up front," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Adding Blake Murray with Ryan Gagnon and Grant Hebert not far away, this team will be much better."

Murray will make his debut this week when the Americans continue their six-game road trip in Kansas City.

The Americans return home on December 20th when the Rapid City Rush make their season debut in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for group or single game tickets.

