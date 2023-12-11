Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears extended their home winning streak to three games with a 4-0 victory Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of 9,049 at Amway Center. Mitchell Hoelscher scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal that brought 10,674 stuffed animals down to the ice.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, December 12, 7pm, vs. South Carolina

Friday, December 15, 7:30pm, at Florida

Saturday, December 16, 7pm, at Florida

Sunday, December 17, 6pm, vs. Florida, VyStar Credit Union Sunday

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 10-7-1-1 (.579)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Steve Jandric - 16 points

MOST GOALS: Steve Jandric - 10 goals

MOST ASSISTS: PatrickNewell- 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Bird - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Saturday, December 9 vs Atlanta: 4-0 W

The Solar Bears shutout their opponent for the first time this season on Saturday by a 4-0 score in front of a sellout crowd at Amway Center. Mitchell Hoelscher's first of two goals on the evening sparked the large crowd and brought 10,674 stuffed animals down to the ice. Aaron Luchuk extended his point streak to five straight games with a second period goal. Tyler Bird also scored in the second period on a deflection. Brayden Low and Tanner Dickinson added two assists on the evening. Colten Ellis earned his second professional shutout with 20 saves.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk added to his point streak extending it to five straight games with a goal Saturday. (3-3-6).

Colten Ellis has won his last five starts in goal, posting a 1.75 goals against average and .947 save percentage and one shutout in those five starts.

Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss Game brought in a total of 10,647 stuffed animals. Those toys will be donated to AdventHealth for Children, Legal Aid Society, The Sharing Center, Salvation Army, OCPS, and OPD.

The Solar Bears are 7-0-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

The Solar Bears shutout its opponent for the first time this season. The last time the Solar Bears shutout an opponent at home was Nov. 13, 2022. (Brad Barone - 30 saves)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 17 GP, 11-5-0, .920%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 14 GP, 6-6-2, .892%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 26 GP, 9g-9a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 19 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 11 GP, 2-7-1, .892%

