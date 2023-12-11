K-Wings Loaned Forward Josh Bloom by Vancouver

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that Vancouver (NHL) has reassigned rookie forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford (AHL) to Kalamazoo.

Bloom, 20, joins Kalamazoo after playing 14 games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) to start the season. The Oakville, ON native recorded his first professional point (1a) with the Canucks against the Ontario Reign (AHL) on October 29th.

Prior to joining the Vancouver organization as part of a trade in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman with Buffalo (NHL) on February 27, Bloom spent 4 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit (2019-22) and North Bay Battalion (2022-23). The former Buffalo Sabres draft pick (2021, 3rd round, #95 overall) totaled 189 games played, 68 goals, and 78 assists between the two OHL clubs.

Bloom recorded a career-best 71 points (32g-39a) during his final year of juniors. The 6-foot 3-inch, 189-pound, left-shot forward served as Saginaw's captain for 19 games before joining North Bay for another 49 and led the Battalion to the Eastern Conference finals last season. Bloom notched five goals and seven assists across North Bay's 20 playoff contests in 2022-23.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-9-1-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

