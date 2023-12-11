ECHL Transactions - December 11

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Nate Widman, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Connor Casparie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Allen:

Delete Justin Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Cincinnati:

Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Evan Cormier, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Delete Seamus Donahue, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Gavin Hein, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota (NHL)

Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Stallard, F signed contact, added to active roster

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G loaned to Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Delete Ty Voit, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dennis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Steve Jandric, F recalled by Springfield

Toledo:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D signed contact, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Wheeling:

Add Quinn Wichers, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Wichita:

Delete Magnus Chrona, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

