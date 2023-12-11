ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Nate Widman, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Connor Casparie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Allen:
Delete Justin Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Cincinnati:
Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Evan Cormier, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Idaho:
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Delete Seamus Donahue, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Gavin Hein, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota (NHL)
Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Stallard, F signed contact, added to active roster
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G loaned to Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Delete Ty Voit, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dennis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Steve Jandric, F recalled by Springfield
Toledo:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D signed contact, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Wheeling:
Add Quinn Wichers, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Wichita:
Delete Magnus Chrona, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
