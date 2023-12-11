Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye center Conlan Keenan

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye center Conlan Keenan(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 13-4-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 6 vs. Kalamazoo (6-2 Loss)

December 8 vs. Cincinnati (6-4 Win)

December 9 at Cincinnati (6-5 Win/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 15 at Iowa (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 16 at Iowa (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 17 at Iowa (3:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Rockin' around the rink: The Toledo Walleye went 2-1-0 during the second week of December, moving to 4-1-1 in December. The Walleye had a big week that contained career milestones, a hat trick and many multi-point performances. Forward Orrin Centazzo led the charge for the Walleye with five points and a hat trick (3G, 2A). Forward Brandon Kruse also tallied five points (1G, 4A) as he pieced together a four-game point streak. Defenseman Antti Tuomisto collected four points (3G, 1A) including the game-winner in overtime on Saturday. Forwards Chase Gresock (2G, Wednesday), Brandon Hawkins (2G, Friday) and Conlan Keenan (2G, Friday) each put together multi-goal games. Keenan scored again on Saturday to total three goals over the weekend. Forward Sam Craggs netted four assists, while forward Kirill Tyutyayev and defenseman Riley McCourt each tallied three assists.

Soaring up the leaderboards: Forward Brandon Hawkins tallied two goals in Friday night's win, giving him 250 professional points, as well as passing Kyle Bonis for sixth in points in Walleye franchise history with 171. Hawkins followed up Friday's performance with his 250th professional game on Saturday in Cincinnati, where he celebrated by tallying an assist for career point 251. The next rung on the franchise points leaderboard for Hawkins is Kyle Rogers (177).

Kruse-ing through the snow: Forward Brandon Kruse has been hot since the calendar flipped to December. In six December contests, Kruse has collected eight points (4G, 4A) and is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 4A). The former BG Falcon has nearly met his goal total from a year ago (7) as he has six goals in 20 games this season.

OC sends 'em flying: Forward Orrin Centazzo recorded his fourth professional hat trick in Saturday's 6-5 comeback overtime win. Centazzo put the first three goals on the board for Toledo, with the first two coming on the power play. Centazzo's two assists on Friday, paired with the Saturday hat trick earned him Walleye Player of the Week.

Power play prowess: The Toledo Walleye power play unit had a strong weekend, scoring six goals in eleven chances (54.5%). That mark bumps the Walleye power play unit to 23/77 (29.9%) on the season, which is second in the ECHL behind Idaho (30.7%).

Heading west: The Toledo Walleye will head West to Coralville, IA where the Walleye will play a three-game weekend series against the Iowa Heartlanders. This will be a big series for both teams heading towards the All-Star Break as Toledo and Iowa are first and second in the Central Division respectively.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Orrin Centazzo (3G, 2A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .857 SVP)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.