Virginia Native Osmundson Loaned to the Admrials

Virginia Native Osmundson Loaned to the Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have received forward Brandon Osmundson on a loan from the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc.

Osmundson, 25, is currently in the midst of his first full season as a professional. At the time of his promotion to the ECHL, he led the Havoc in goals (9) and points (13) in 16 games played. Osmundson originally signed with Huntsville in the offseason, then received an invite to Admirals Training Camp under an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO). He returned to Huntsville on October 15 and has been there since.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward played four seasons at Utica University (NCAA-III) from 2019 to 2023. In his freshman season, Osmundson totaled 42 points (12G, 29A) which led the team. He was named to the UCHC All-Rookie Team, the Second All-Conference Team, and also received conference Rookie of the Year honors. On top of that, Osmundson was named NCAA-III USCHO Rookie of the Year. After 97 career games with the Pioneers, Osmundson currently ranks fourth in program history in points (118) and third in assists (81). He signed his first professional contract with the Knoxville Ice Bears last Spring, where he played in two games to start his pro career.

Osmundson grew up in the Hampton Roads Whalers house program at the Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake. He started at the Learn to Play Program at the age of four. He played all of his youth travel hockey with the Whalers and worked his way up to the Hampton Roads Whalers junior program with the USPHL Elite and Premier teams. In 2016-17, he posted 94 points in just 44 regular season games with the Elite team and was named the league's MVP. The next season, Osmundson was team captain for the Premier team that captured a National Championship. In his final year with the Whalers, he totaled 93 points (33G, 60A) in 43 regular season games and eventually secured his second National Championship. He is the franchise's all-time leader in points, and assists, and second in goals.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to play in my hometown, where I grew up inspiring to be a Norfolk Admiral," said Osmundson. "It has always been a dream of mine to put on that blue/gold sweater and play at the Scope. I'm excited to step on the ice and get to work.

The Chesapeake native is scheduled to travel with the Admirals to Trois-Rivières, QC this week and suit up on Wednesday against the Lions.

