Carson Gicewicz Loaned Back to Atlanta

December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Carson Gicewicz has been loaned from the the Milwaukee Admirals back to Atlanta.

Gicewicz, 26, has posted 15 points (5G, 10A) through 18 games with Atlanta, featuring three power play goals. The Orchard Park, New York, native most recently appeared in one game with Milwaukee.

During the past three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Gicewicz had a very successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.

Atlanta will play three more games this week, starting this upcoming Wednesday, December 13th, at 7:05PM, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. On Friday, December 15th, Atlanta returns home for a matchup with the Jacksonville Icemen, at 7:30PM. Last but certainly not least is Teddy Bear Toss, slated for Saturday, December 16th at 7PM, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Gas South Arena. If you're unable to make it out, you can catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

