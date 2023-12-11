Glads Shutout by Orlando, Lose 4-0
December 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Orlando, FL. The Atlanta Gladiators (9-11-0-0) losing streak was extended to six-games on Saturday evening as the Glads were shutout for the second time in six games, this time 4-0 at the hands of the Orlando Solar Bears (11-7-1-1) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
First Star: Mitchell Hoelscher (ORL) - 2 goals
Second Star: Colten Ellis (ORL) - 21 saves, shutout victory
Third Star: Brayden Low (ORL) - 2 assists
The Solar Bears opened the scoring midway through the first period to build a 1-0 lead, with Mitchell Hoelscher depositing a rebound on the power play. (10:28).
An early goal in the second period off of the stick of Aaron Luchuk extended Orlando's lead, making the score 2-0 (3:30).
The Solar Bears added another goal their lead before the second intermission, with Tyler Bird netting his third goal of the campaign (17:20).
Orlando sealed the victory just one-minute into the third period, with Mitchell Hoelscher scoring his second of the night with his team shorthanded, bringing the score to 4-0 (1:00).
Colten Ellis turned aside all 21 saves he faced in the shutout victory for Orlando, meanwhile Tyler Harmon made 43 saves on 47 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
