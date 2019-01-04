Walleye Hold off Late K-Wings Comeback

Toledo, OH. - Another third period push from the K-Wings fell just short on Friday night as the K-Wings dropped a close one 3-2 to the Walleye.

Reid Gardiner recorded an assist in the third period, giving him a point in each of his last 13 games, tying the ECHL high. Brandon Lubin netted his first ECHL goal on Friday night. Chris Collins (6 games) and Tanner Sorenson (7 games) extended their career-high point streak with second period assists. Collins added a tally in the third, giving him his ninth multi-point game of the year.

The Walleye got on the board first in the opening period. Bryan Moore collected his own rebound in front of the cage, tucking the puck past Keegan Asmundson at the 6:54 mark of the period.

Toledo's power play went to work in the second period, netting a pair of goals sandwiched around a K-Wing goal, pushing the Toledo lead to 3-1 after the second. Shane Berscbach snapped a shot low to the blocker side, putting the Walleye up 2-0 just over six minutes into the middle frame. The K-Wings found an answered just under two minutes later as Brandon Lubin tapped a pass from Chris Collins past Pat Nagle, to bring Kalamazoo within one. On the power play just over a minute later though the Walleye pushed the lead back to two goals. Jordan Topping handled a pass from Bryan Moore in the high slot, capitalizing on the point blank chance, giving Toledo a 3-1 lead.

Trying to make a late comeback, Chris Collins netted his 14th goal of the season 7:09 into the third, cutting towards the middle before roofing a shot into the top corner, bringing Kalamazoo within one. Toledo and Pat Nagle held off the late push, however, securing the 4-3 victory over the K-Wings.

Toledo finished the night two-for-three on the man-advantage, while the K-Wings were scoreless on four chances. Keegan Asmundson finished the night with 23 saves on 26 shots, while Nagle stopped 28 of 30 for Toledo.

Kalamazoo concludes the weekend tomorrow night in Cincinnati taking on the Cyclones. Puck drop is set for 7:35pm. Fans are also invited to attend a watch party at Old Burdick's at Wings West for the game. Watch party will kick off at 7:00pm.

