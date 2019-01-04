Utica Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos has signed a professional try-out contract with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Sakellaropoulos, 24, has appeared in 18 games for the Thunder so far this season while posting a 10-3-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. The Tinley Park, Illinois product has started in 10 of the Thunder's past 11 games, including pitching a pair of shutouts against the Brampton Beast and Newfoundland Growlers in his past three games in net.

This is Sakellaropoulos' second AHL call-up of the season after the Binghamton Devils signed him late last December. Sakellaropoulos did not see any time in net during his last recall.

The Thunder hit the ice at Cool Insuring Arena for a pair of games this weekend. The Manchester Monarchs are in town tonight before Adirondack plays its first non-North Division game against the Norfolk Admirals tomorrow evening. Both games start at 7:00 p.m.

