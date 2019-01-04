Cyclones Drop Close One on Throwback Weekend Opener

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-7-2-2) fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 2-1, on Friday night. Forward Mike Marnell netted the lone goal for the Cyclones, who lose for just the first time at home in regulation.

The Komets struck first 5:22 into the opening period as forward Andrew Petruzelli found the back of the net to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. It did not take long for the Cyclones to even the game and roughly two and minutes later, Cincinnati evened the game up when Marnell was crashing the net and jammed in the loose puck in following a scramble on front to tie the game, 1-1, and cause the teddy bears to rain down onto the ice.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first and the entirety of the second, and in the third the teams exchanged quality scoring chances, however Komets defenseman Trey Phillips buried the go-ahead goal at the 6:39 mark to put Ft. Wayne on top, 2-1.

The Cyclones got several chances in the final minutes, but could not net the game tying goal, as the Komets held on for the 2-1 win. Cincinnati outshot the Komets, 21-20, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 18 in the win. The 'Clones welcome in the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night, with the face-off slated for 7:35pm ET.

