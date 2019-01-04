IceMen Tame the Growlers 2-1
January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers kicked off the 2019 portion of their season dropping a 2-1 decision to the Jacksonville Icemen Friday night at Mile One Centre.
A scoreless first period saw the Growlers generated pressure firing 13 pucks at the Icemen net, but Mikhail Berdin was solid turning them all aside.
Marcus Power opened the scoring for a 1-0 Growlers lead at 4:59 of the second period banging a rebound home past Berdin for a powerplay tally. The goal marked the first time the Growlers scored against the Icemen after dropping their previous matchup 2-0.
Maxime Fortier evened the score with 7:48 to play in the second after a blocked shot turned into a breakaway that he made no mistake on, roofing it past Barone's glove.
Fortier scored his second of the night with 9:32 to go in the final frame making it a 2-1 Icemen lead giving Jacksonville their first lead of the night.
The Growlers generated chances with Brad Barone on the bench for an extra attacker, but Berdin stood tall preserving the 2-1 lead.
Quick Hits
Brad Barone made 24 saves in his debut between the pipes for the Growlers
Marcus Power has goals in two of the last three games
The three stars were 3 - M. Berdin (JAX), 2 - J. Piccinich (NFL) and 1 - M. Fortier (JAX)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game homestand Saturday night with a rematch against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019
- Walleye Hold off Late K-Wings Comeback - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Hold off Nailers Comeback - Wheeling Nailers
- Combined Shutout and 2nd-Period Barrage Annihilates Admirals, 3-0 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Point Streak to Six in Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall Flat vs. Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Railers First Ever Trip to South Carolina Ends with a 4-1 Loss to Stingrays - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Snap Thunder Winning Streak with 5-4 Overtime Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Jacksonville Takes Care of Business North of the Border - Jacksonville IceMen
- IceMen Tame the Growlers 2-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Justin Wade Recalled to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Utica Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, January 4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Add Van Allen - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder, Grizzlies Round Two Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Add Cooper Jones to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Kick off 2019 in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Hosts Norfolk for Only Time this Season - Reading Royals
- Joel Messner Returns from Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- IceMen Tame the Growlers 2-1
- Growlers Shutout on New Year's Eve
- Growlers Win First Ever Shootout 4-3
- Royals Overwhelm Growlers 4-1
- Growlers Sign Brad Barone