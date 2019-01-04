IceMen Tame the Growlers 2-1

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers kicked off the 2019 portion of their season dropping a 2-1 decision to the Jacksonville Icemen Friday night at Mile One Centre.

A scoreless first period saw the Growlers generated pressure firing 13 pucks at the Icemen net, but Mikhail Berdin was solid turning them all aside.

Marcus Power opened the scoring for a 1-0 Growlers lead at 4:59 of the second period banging a rebound home past Berdin for a powerplay tally. The goal marked the first time the Growlers scored against the Icemen after dropping their previous matchup 2-0.

Maxime Fortier evened the score with 7:48 to play in the second after a blocked shot turned into a breakaway that he made no mistake on, roofing it past Barone's glove.

Fortier scored his second of the night with 9:32 to go in the final frame making it a 2-1 Icemen lead giving Jacksonville their first lead of the night.

The Growlers generated chances with Brad Barone on the bench for an extra attacker, but Berdin stood tall preserving the 2-1 lead.

Quick Hits

Brad Barone made 24 saves in his debut between the pipes for the Growlers

Marcus Power has goals in two of the last three games

The three stars were 3 - M. Berdin (JAX), 2 - J. Piccinich (NFL) and 1 - M. Fortier (JAX)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game homestand Saturday night with a rematch against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.