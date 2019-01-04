Mavs Battle out Gritty Win on Home Ice, 6-4

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks put their near-perfect home record to the test on Friday night as they took on Mountain Division foe, the Rapid City Rush, at Silverstein Eye Center Arena. After a back and forth battle, the Mavericks protected home ice with a 6-4 victory over the Rush.

After a hard-hitting opening few minutes with extended offensive zone time for both teams, Zach Fischer found Jordan Ernst wide open at the far blue line with a stretch pass and it was one on one hockey as Ernst buried it in the back of the net at 6:16 to make it 1-0 Mavericks. Following the Mavericks first penalty kill of the evening, Mark Cooper hit Darian Dziurzynski with a beautiful pass from behind the netand DZ7 put a guided missile in the back of the net from the left slot to put the Mavericks ahead 2-0 at 10:41. The Mavericks would have three powerplay opportunities in the period, but were unable to convert and the period would end with the Mavericks leading by two.

Tab Lardner, signed by the Rush earlier in the day, would get the Rush on the board at just 1:23 into the second period. At 4:35, Matt Harrington scored his first of the year as he snuck a puck five-hole past Mavericks goaltender Max Milosek to tie the game at two. Mark Cooper put the Mavericks back on top at the 9:00 mark with a powerplay goal. Assists on Cooper's twelfth goal of the season were credited to Darian Dziurzynski and Greg Betzold. But, the Rush would come right back with a powerplay goal by Dylan Qualle at 11:41 to tie us back up at three. The Rush would continue to pressure the Mavericks defense before Riley Weselowski scored his fifth goal of the season at 16:38 to put the Rush on top for the first time with an assist from Shaquille Merasty.

The Mavericks would head to an early penalty kill in the third period as Riley Sweeney would sit for delay of game. As the penalty time expired, Joey Sides conjured up thoughts of Russ Tyler in Mighty Ducks 2 and fluttered a knucklepuck past Adam Carlson to tie the game at four at the 2:30 mark of the third period. The Mavericks controlled play through the middle of the period and with under seven minutes to go they appeared to score the go ahead goal. However, the official had whistled the play dead. Off the ensuing faceoff, Mavericks captain, Rocco Carzo, would put the Mavericks ahead 5-4 for real with assists to David Dziurzynski and Willie Raskob. Zach Fischer finished off the scoring with his first professional goal on assists from Mike Panowyk and Nate Widman to send the crowd at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena home with burgers and a 6-4 Mavericks win.

The Mavericks and the Rush matchup again on Saturday night with puck drop at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.