Mariners Fall Flat vs. Brampton

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Leading Brampton 2-1 at the end of 20 minutes, the Mariners played a flat final 40 and the Beast charged on to a 5-2 win on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The loss snapped a five game home winning streak for Maine and was just their second regulation home loss since October 19th.

It looked early like it might be a high-scoring affair when each team scored in the first 2:36. Matt Petgrave finished off a Brampton rush a 1:18 to open the scoring with Justin Breton answering with a wrist shot from the left wing just 1:18 later. The Mariners pushed ahead at 10:19 when Ty Ronning took a feed from Ryan Culkin to finish a 3-on-2 and Maine had the lead heading into the break.

Momentum changed after Beast goalie Etienne Marcoux made two key saves on a Mariners power play early in the 2nd period, keeping the score 2-1. David Vallorani scored back to back goals at 7:57 and 13:09 (PP) to give Brampton the lead back. With just 14 seconds remaining in the period, Daniel Ciampini scored a devastating goal to make it 4-2 through two. Nathan Todd had an assist on each of Brampton's first four goals.

The only goal of the third came from Anthony Beauregard at 3:36, the second power play tally of the night, marking the first game since opening night with more than one power play goal allowed by the Mariners. Todd, Vallorani, Pettgrave, and Ciampini all enjoyed multi-point games for the Beast, who have won a season high three games in a row. Marcoux made 23 saves to earn the win, while Halverson stopped 24 in the loss.

The Mariners and Beast finish the weekend tomorrow night with "Throwback Night" at 6:00 PM. The Mariners will wear throwback jerseys and the first 2,000 fans through the gate will receive a throwback logo puck. The game worn throwback jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game. Mariners alumni will be on hand to sign autographs as well. Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.