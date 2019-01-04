K-Wings Add Van Allen

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, have signed defenseman Chase Van Allen the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Van Allen, 26, played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, appearing in 129 games during his tenure, recording 44 points (8g, 36a). After concluding his collegiate career the Anchorage native played in 17 games with the Alaska Aces recording five points (1g, 4a). He will wear #8 for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo kicks off 2019 on Friday night in Toledo taking on the Walleye at 7:15 pm.

