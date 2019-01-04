Thunder, Grizzlies Round Two Tonight in Utah

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





West Valley City, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its Western swing tonight with another meeting against the Utah Grizzlies.

Wichita is looking for its first win in the season-series against the Grizzlies. The Thunder lost on Wednesday night to Utah by the final of 5-3. With the win, the Grizzlies moved within one point of first-place Idaho with 40 points while the Thunder remains in fourth with 37 points. Only eight points separates first and sixth place in the Mountain Division.

Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week with two more games against Utah. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 16 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Cam Reid and Steven Iacobellis both recorded a goal and two assists on Wednesday night. Reid is approaching 200 career points in the ECHL. Iacobellis leads the team in scoring with 39 points (11g, 28a).

Cole Ully leads the Grizzlies with 33 points (10g, 23a) while Austin Carroll is in second with 20 points (8g, 12a). Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 39 points (11g, 28a). Ralph Cuddemi is in second with 29 points (16g, 13a).

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.