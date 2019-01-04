Jacksonville Takes Care of Business North of the Border

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the No.1 team in the North Division that saw Maxime Fortier tally 2 goals. After a scoreless first period, both teams notched a goal each in the second. Goaltender Mikhail Berdin played a perfect first and third period on his way to 25 saves and the win for the Icemen. Maxime Fortier buried his second of the night and the game winner on a pass from Garrett Cockerill midway through the third. The Icemen are back in action against the Growlers tomorrow night at 5:30 EST.

FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Newfoundland 1

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Newfoundland 0 1 0 1

Jacksonville 0 1 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Newfoundland 13 7 6 26

Jacksonville 8 12 8 28

PENALTIES PP PIMS

Newfoundland 1 / 4 6 min / 3 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 3 8 min / 4 inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

2 NFL 4:59 Power (O'Brien, Johnston) PP

2 JAX 12:12 Fortier

3 JAX 10:28 Fortier (Cockerill)

Three Stars

1. JAX - Fortier

2. NFL - Piccinich

3. JAX - Berdin

Ice Cubes

--Maxime Fortier has 10 pts in nine games played with the Icemen this season.

--Jacksonville is 2-0 against the 1st place team in the North Division, the Newfoundland Growlers

--Tomorrow is the final meeting for Jacksonville and Newfoundland for the regular season

Next Game(s)

Saturday, January 5 vs. Newfoundland

Saturday, January 12 vs. Atlanta

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.