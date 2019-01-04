Jacksonville Takes Care of Business North of the Border
January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the No.1 team in the North Division that saw Maxime Fortier tally 2 goals. After a scoreless first period, both teams notched a goal each in the second. Goaltender Mikhail Berdin played a perfect first and third period on his way to 25 saves and the win for the Icemen. Maxime Fortier buried his second of the night and the game winner on a pass from Garrett Cockerill midway through the third. The Icemen are back in action against the Growlers tomorrow night at 5:30 EST.
FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Newfoundland 1
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Newfoundland 0 1 0 1
Jacksonville 0 1 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Newfoundland 13 7 6 26
Jacksonville 8 12 8 28
PENALTIES PP PIMS
Newfoundland 1 / 4 6 min / 3 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 3 8 min / 4 inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist
2 NFL 4:59 Power (O'Brien, Johnston) PP
2 JAX 12:12 Fortier
3 JAX 10:28 Fortier (Cockerill)
Three Stars
1. JAX - Fortier
2. NFL - Piccinich
3. JAX - Berdin
Ice Cubes
--Maxime Fortier has 10 pts in nine games played with the Icemen this season.
--Jacksonville is 2-0 against the 1st place team in the North Division, the Newfoundland Growlers
--Tomorrow is the final meeting for Jacksonville and Newfoundland for the regular season
Next Game(s)
Saturday, January 5 vs. Newfoundland
Saturday, January 12 vs. Atlanta
