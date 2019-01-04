Thunder Add Cooper Jones to Roster

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Cooper Jones to a standard player contract prior to this weekend's games.

Jones, 20, joins the Thunder roster from the Boston Jr. Bandits of the National Collegiate Development Conference of the USPHL. The defenseman appeared in three games for the Bandits, recording a pair of assists and 12 PIM. Previously this season, Jones saw action in eight combined games between the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Prior to the 2018-2019 season, Jones skated three years for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. The Bridgewater, MA native appeared in 172 regular-season games for the Mooseheads, finishing with 30 points (9g-21a), while skating in an additional 11 postseason contests.

The Thunder hit the ice at Cool Insuring Arena for a pair of games this weekend. The Manchester Monarchs are in town tonight before Adirondack plays its first non-North Division game against the Norfolk Admirals tomorrow evening. Both games start at 7:00 p.m. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

