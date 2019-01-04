Madsen's Strong Outing Not Enough as Reading Defeats Norfolk

READING, PA - Goaltender Callum Booth and Andrew D'Agostini combined for a 23-save shutout to lead the Reading Royals to a 3-0 victory over the Norfolk Admirals Friday night at Santander Arena.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period. Norfolk outshoot Reading 10-9. Merrick Madsen made all nine saves in the first period.

Reading would get on the board first with a short-handed goal from Adam Schmidt. An Admirals defender had the puck stolen in his own zone which led to a two-on-one for Reading. Kevin Goumas fed a pass to Schmidt who skated in on Madsen and put his shot over the glove to give Reading a 1-0 lead.

Later in the second period, Alex Roos drew a slashing penalty on a breakaway chance that resulted in a penalty shot opportunity. Roos then lifted a shot high over the blocker of Madsen for the tally to extend the lead to 2-0.

Just 29 seconds later, Reading added another goal from Bo Peiper. Tyler Bird shot the puck on goal which was initially saved by Madsen. The rebound bounced just under the pad of Madsen and was knocked in by Peiper as the net came off the pegs. The goal was initially waived off, but after a discussion among the officiating crew it was ruled a goal to give Reading a 3-0 lead.

Reading goaltender Callum Booth stopped all 13 shots faced in the first two periods, but was unable to finish the game due to an undisclosed issue. Andrew D'Agostini entered the game at the start of the third to preserve a 3-0 shutout win for the Royals.

Booth and D'Agostini combined for the 23-save shutout, with Booth earning the victory. Merrick Madsen Made 27 saves on 30 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk.

