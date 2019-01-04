Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family
January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member family! Pro-rated season tickets for the 2018-19 season are still on sale for as low as $11.50 per game.
2019-20 season tickets are also on sale now, featuring a brand new seat map and pricing structure. A season ticket membership still comes with great benefits like invitations to exclusive, year-round events, discounts on merchandise, savings on ticket prices, access to the Stella Lounge, and many other fun experiences.
Become a Season Ticket Member for as low as $270, or take advantage of our 12-month payment plan for only $22.50 per month. You can also get 10% off if you pay in full by March 1.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' celebratory huddle
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019
- Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Add Cooper Jones to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Kick off 2019 in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Hosts Norfolk for Only Time this Season - Reading Royals
- Joel Messner Returns from Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.