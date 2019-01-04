Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member family! Pro-rated season tickets for the 2018-19 season are still on sale for as low as $11.50 per game.

2019-20 season tickets are also on sale now, featuring a brand new seat map and pricing structure. A season ticket membership still comes with great benefits like invitations to exclusive, year-round events, discounts on merchandise, savings on ticket prices, access to the Stella Lounge, and many other fun experiences.

Become a Season Ticket Member for as low as $270, or take advantage of our 12-month payment plan for only $22.50 per month. You can also get 10% off if you pay in full by March 1.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.