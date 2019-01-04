ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Howe suspended

Greenville's Travis Howe has been suspended for a total of 18 games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #417, Florida at Greenville, on Dec. 29.

Howe is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 0:06 of the first period, including a game misconduct for aggressor and physical abuse of officials, as well as for being a repeat offender, who has been suspended multiple times over the course of his career.

Howe missed Greenville's game at Orlando on Jan. 2, and will miss the team's next 17 games. He is eligible to return to the line-up on Feb. 16.

Wichita's Stukel fined, suspended

Wichita's Jakob Stukel has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #432, Wichita at Utah, on Jan. 2.

Stukel was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 19:26 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Stukel will miss Wichita's games at Utah on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Schmidt fined, suspended

Toledo's Connor Schmidt has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of actions in ECHL Game #437, Toledo at Wheeling, on Jan. 3.

Schmidt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 3:49 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Schmidt will miss Toledo's games vs. Kalamazoo on Jan. 4 and vs. Wheeling on Jan. 5.

