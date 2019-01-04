Thunder Extend Point Streak to Six in Overtime Loss

GLENS FALLS, NY - Matt Salhany sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal late in the third period but the Adirondack Thunder could not close it out in a 5-4 (OT) loss to the Manchester Monarchs Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Manchester captain David Kolomatis gave the Monarchs a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot. Spencer Watson fed the defenseman with a cross-ice pass where he wristed a shot by the glove side of Devin Buffalo.

James Henry evened the game up just after the expiration of a Thunder power play with eight minutes to play in the first. Matias Cleland tossed a shot on net that Henry got a redirection on in front of Charles Williams. After the Manchester netminder made the first save, Henry cleaned up the rebound for his seventh tally of the season.

Travis Walsh got his first of two goals on the night to regain Manchester's one-goal advantage with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame. Daniil Miromanov slid a D-to-D pass that Walsh one-timed past a screened Buffalo.

Conor Riley made sure the opening period excitement didn't end when he tied the game just 40 seconds later. Again, it was Cleland throwing a shot on net that was stopped by Riley in front. The Thunder's leading goal scorer took two tries at it before flipping a backhand shot over Williams' pad for his 14th goal of the year and a 2-2 tie.

After a scoreless middle stanza, Dylan Walchuk gave Adirondack its first lead of the night when he roofed a monster of a slap-shot by Williams from the left wing 75 seconds into the third. Alex Carrier blocked a Manchester shot in the defensive zone and Michael Sdao led Walchuk up the left wing with a breakout pass before the new Thunder member clapped one past Williams for a 4-3 Thunder lead. The goal was Walchuk's fourth in four games, giving him a four-game point streak.

Walsh made sure the lead didn't stick as he tied the game with a wrister from the slot just 81 seconds later. Manchester took its third lead of the night past the halfway mark of the third when an Eric Schurhamer shot found the back of the net after a deflection in front.

Salhany extended the game past regulation when he potted a power-play tally in front of the net with four minutes remaining in the third. After James Henry made an incredible high-effort play to keep the puck in the zone, Salhany corralled the puck and fired a quick snap-shot by Williams for a 4-4 tie. The score was Salhany's sixth of the year and gave him seven points in the last six games.

Cory Ward ended the game in overtime with a spinning backhand shot that beat Buffalo top-shelf, his tenth goal.

Adirondack gets right back at it tomorrow night when the Norfolk Admirals come to town. The game will be the Thunder's first contest outside of the North Division this year. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

