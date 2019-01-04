Oilers Blank Allen to Open 2019
January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - Two late second period goals and a 31-save shutout from Devin Williams led the Tulsa Oilers (17-11-6) to a 2-0 victory over the Allen Americans (9-27-2) Friday at the BOK Center. The win was Tulsa's fourth straight, after finishing 2018 on a three-game streak.
The Oilers outshot the Americans 13-3 through a scoreless first period, as both teams were unsuccessful on a single power play opportunity. Williams didn't see a shot on goal until he stopped a prime scoring chance from Allen's Zach Pochiro with eight minutes left in the period on the Americans' man advantage.
Tulsa broke the scoreless deadlock 14:06 into the second period when Steven Kaunisto fired a shot through a screen on the Oilers' second power play. Ryan Tesink made it 2-0 with 3:37 left in the frame when Ian McNulty threaded him a pass across the crease. Allen outshot Tulsa 14-13 in the frame, but the Oilers carried a two-goal lead into the third.
Williams stopped 14 more shots in the third period to preserve the Oilers' lead and earn his second shutout of the season. Tulsa has won five of the first six meetings against Allen this season, with seven more match-ups on the schedule.
Tulsa turns right around and welcomes the Idaho Steelheads to the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center on Nickelodeon Night, featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at 7:05pm Saturday. The special jerseys Tulsa is wearing will be auctioned off following the game. The Oilers and Steelheads will finish off the weekend Sunday afternoon with a rematch at 4:05pm.
--
Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Oilers goaltender Devin Williams in the crease
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019
- Madsen's Strong Outing Not Enough as Reading Defeats Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Superb Special Teams Spark Fuel to Win against Nailers - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Battle out Gritty Win on Home Ice, 6-4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- 'Blades Offense Stifled in 2-1 Loss to Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Defiel Powers Stingrays to 4-1 Win with 49 Saves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Blank Allen to Open 2019 - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Drop Close One on Throwback Weekend Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Snaps Losing Streak to Everblades with 2-1 Victory in Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Hold off Late K-Wings Comeback - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Hold off Nailers Comeback - Wheeling Nailers
- Combined Shutout and 2nd-Period Barrage Annihilates Admirals, 3-0 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Point Streak to Six in Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall Flat vs. Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Railers First Ever Trip to South Carolina Ends with a 4-1 Loss to Stingrays - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Snap Thunder Winning Streak with 5-4 Overtime Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Jacksonville Takes Care of Business North of the Border - Jacksonville IceMen
- IceMen Tame the Growlers 2-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Justin Wade Recalled to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Utica Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, January 4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Add Van Allen - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder, Grizzlies Round Two Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Add Cooper Jones to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Kick off 2019 in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Hosts Norfolk for Only Time this Season - Reading Royals
- Joel Messner Returns from Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.