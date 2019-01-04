Oilers Blank Allen to Open 2019

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - Two late second period goals and a 31-save shutout from Devin Williams led the Tulsa Oilers (17-11-6) to a 2-0 victory over the Allen Americans (9-27-2) Friday at the BOK Center. The win was Tulsa's fourth straight, after finishing 2018 on a three-game streak.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 13-3 through a scoreless first period, as both teams were unsuccessful on a single power play opportunity. Williams didn't see a shot on goal until he stopped a prime scoring chance from Allen's Zach Pochiro with eight minutes left in the period on the Americans' man advantage.

Tulsa broke the scoreless deadlock 14:06 into the second period when Steven Kaunisto fired a shot through a screen on the Oilers' second power play. Ryan Tesink made it 2-0 with 3:37 left in the frame when Ian McNulty threaded him a pass across the crease. Allen outshot Tulsa 14-13 in the frame, but the Oilers carried a two-goal lead into the third.

Williams stopped 14 more shots in the third period to preserve the Oilers' lead and earn his second shutout of the season. Tulsa has won five of the first six meetings against Allen this season, with seven more match-ups on the schedule.

Tulsa turns right around and welcomes the Idaho Steelheads to the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center on Nickelodeon Night, featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at 7:05pm Saturday. The special jerseys Tulsa is wearing will be auctioned off following the game. The Oilers and Steelheads will finish off the weekend Sunday afternoon with a rematch at 4:05pm.

--

Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.