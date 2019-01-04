ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 4, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Lucas Bombardier, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Delete Kelly Summers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Allen:
Add Josh Atkinson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kevin Sundher, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve [1/3]
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve [1/3]
Indy:
Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kris Newbury, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chase Van Allen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Joyaux, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach Diamantoni, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Kansas City:
Add Clay Anderson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Newfoundland:
Add Eric Levine, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Rapid City:
Add Tab Lardner, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Christian Frey, G activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve
Delete John Muse, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019
- Defenseman Justin Wade Recalled to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Utica Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, January 4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Add Van Allen - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder, Grizzlies Round Two Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Join the Swamp Rabbits' Season Ticket Member Family - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Add Cooper Jones to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Kick off 2019 in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Hosts Norfolk for Only Time this Season - Reading Royals
- Joel Messner Returns from Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.