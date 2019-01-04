ECHL Transactions - January 4

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 4, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Lucas Bombardier, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Delete Kelly Summers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Allen:

Add Josh Atkinson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kevin Sundher, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve [1/3]

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve [1/3]

Indy:

Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kris Newbury, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chase Van Allen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Joyaux, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach Diamantoni, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Kansas City:

Add Clay Anderson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Newfoundland:

Add Eric Levine, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Rapid City:

Add Tab Lardner, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Christian Frey, G activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve

Delete John Muse, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve

