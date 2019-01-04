Monarchs Snap Thunder Winning Streak with 5-4 Overtime Victory

January 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs outlasted the Adirondack Thunder, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The Monarchs (15-15-1-1) took 42 shots on net and topped the Thunder (18-9-2-2) by a score of 5-4.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 5:55 of the first period, when David Kolomatis scored his sixth goal of the season. Spencer Watson sent a pass from the bottom of the left circle to Kolomatis creeping down the right wing. Kolomatis wristed a shot, short-side, past the glove of Thunder goaltender Devin Buffalo, to make the score, 1-0.

Adirondack tied the game at 12:00 of the first period on the seventh goal of the season by James Henry. Matias Cleland took a shot from the point, as a Thunder power play expired, where Henry tipped the puck on the way through and gathered the rebound, pushing the puck past Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-1.

Manchester regained the lead when Travis Walsh scored his first goal of the season at 19:02 of the first period. Daniil Miromanov sent a pass to Walsh at the top of the right circle, where he one-timed a shot, over the shoulder of Buffalo, giving the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack answered just :40 seconds later, at 19:42 of the first period on the 14th goal of the season by Connor Riley. Cleland once again started the play from the blue line, sending a pass to Riley in front of the net, where he took two shots, the second beating Williams over his blocker to even the score, 2-2.

The Thunder took their first lead of the game at 1:15 of the third period on the fourth goal of the season by Dylan Walchuk. Walchuk skated into the offensive zone and slapped a shot over the shoulder of Williams from the left circle, making the score, 3-2.

Manchester tied the game once again at 2:36 of the third period on the second goal of the game and second of the season by Walsh. After collecting the puck in the high slot, Walsh moved to the left of the slot and wristed a shot over the blocker of Buffalo, to bring the score to 3-3.

The Monarchs took the lead at 11:26 of the third period on the 11th goal of the season by Spencer Watson. Eric Schurhamer took a shot from the point, that Watson tipped on the way to the net, past Buffalo, to give Manchester a 4-3 lead.

Adirondack battled back for a third time at 16:00 of the third period when Matt Salhany scored his sixth goal of the season. After Cleland kept the puck in at the blue line, James Henry pushed the puck towards net, where Salhany backhanded a shot between the legs of Williams, to make the score 4-4.

The Monarchs won the game 1:48 into the overtime period, when Cory Ward scored his 10th goal of the season. Ward broke free into the offensive zone and sent a spinning backhand, over the blocker of Buffalo, to give Manchester a 5-4 victory.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.