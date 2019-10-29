Walleye FINatics Set Membership Record

TOLEDO, OH - With four days left before the puck drops at the Huntington Center for the season home opener, Walleye FINatics have set the first team record of the season.

FINatics Game Plan members surpassed the 2,800-mark eclipsing last year's number of 2,647. This is the fifth consecutive year the Walleye have set a new team membership record, with Toledo currently third in the ECHL in total memberships sold.

"The enthusiasm and support of our fans is incredible," said Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye executive vice president and general manager. "Our FINatics are the backbone of the team and we're excited to see the fanbase continue to grow in Toledo for the game of hockey."

FINatics enjoy many benefits of being in the membership club, including admission to exclusive, members-only events, priority access to playoff tickets, as well as first-in-line options for concerts and other events at the Huntington Center.

Last season the Walleye set a total overall season attendance record with 377,487, selling out 42 of 49 games. This marked the fifth straight year for the franchise to set a sellout and attendance record.

For information about becoming a FINatic, contact a Game Plan Consultant at 419-725-9255. Fans can purchase Opening Weekend tickets and single game tickets by going online to www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Huntington Center box office.

