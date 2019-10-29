Americans Add Goalie from San Jose

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach Steve Martinson, announced today the club has received Goalie Zachary Sawchenko, from the San Jose Barracuda, of the American Hockey League.

Zachary Sawchenko is a goalie prospect of the San Jose Sharks. The resident of Calgary, Alberta, played his college hockey at the University of Alberta. He spent four years in the Western Hockey League with the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he played in 177 games. He had back to back outstanding seasons in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 where he had a combined 58 victories.

Sawchenko is yet to appear in a game for the San Jose Barracuda this season. He will join the Allen Americans in time to practice tomorrow.

