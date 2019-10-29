Liam Pecararo Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week. A hat trick and an assist on Saturday, coupled with multi-point effort on Friday against the Atlanta Gladiators earned him the league's top honor of the week.
The 23-year-old Massachusetts native ranks second among rookie scorers, and second among players in the entire ECHL in scoring with 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists). He is shooting an absolutely absurd 53.3% on the season. Five of his eight goals have come on special teams (3 power play goals, 2 shorthanded goals).
Pecararo is currently riding a five-game point streak.
He earned his stripes under legendary head coach P.K. O'Handley and the Waterloo Black Hawks, where he helped lead the team on two deep playoff runs, including a berth in the 2014 Clark Cup Final. His senior season at Northeastern University saw him put up nearly a point per game, and helped lead the way to a Beanpot championship, a Hockey East championship, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
On behalf of Pecararo, a case of pucks will be donated to a Greenville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2019
- Gladiators and Hendrick Automotive Group Drive Together - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators and Hendrick Automotive Group Drive Together - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Earn a Point in Education Day Overtime Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen - Allen Americans
- Liam Pecararo Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Pecararo Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Announce Dates for Radio Broadcast - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly Update: Power Play Stays Hot - Toledo Walleye
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Zerter-Gossage and Taylor Recalled to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Parker Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Milner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.