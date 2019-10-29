Liam Pecararo Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week. A hat trick and an assist on Saturday, coupled with multi-point effort on Friday against the Atlanta Gladiators earned him the league's top honor of the week.

The 23-year-old Massachusetts native ranks second among rookie scorers, and second among players in the entire ECHL in scoring with 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists). He is shooting an absolutely absurd 53.3% on the season. Five of his eight goals have come on special teams (3 power play goals, 2 shorthanded goals).

Pecararo is currently riding a five-game point streak.

He earned his stripes under legendary head coach P.K. O'Handley and the Waterloo Black Hawks, where he helped lead the team on two deep playoff runs, including a berth in the 2014 Clark Cup Final. His senior season at Northeastern University saw him put up nearly a point per game, and helped lead the way to a Beanpot championship, a Hockey East championship, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

On behalf of Pecararo, a case of pucks will be donated to a Greenville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

