Defenseman Adam Smith Assigned by AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





CINCINNATI - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals have assigned defenseman Adam Smith to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

Smith, 22, is in his first full season as a pro and has suited up in two games for the Everblades so far this season.

The Sharon, Ontario, native saw action in both of Florida's games against the Norfolk Admirals during the opening weekend of the season on Oct. 11-12. Smith, a seventh-round pick (198th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft, notched his first career point in the season opener against Norfolk on Oct. 11 to help the 'Blades to an eventual 4-3 triumph.

Prior to turning pro at the end of the 2018-19 season, Smith played four seasons for Bowling Green State University from 2015-19. He played in 118 career games for the Falcons and netted six goals and 12 assists. During his senior season in 2018-19, Smith put up career-highs in both goals (3) and points (6). Following the conclusion of the season, he signed with Milwaukee on April 10.

Smith and the Everblades start their first three-game week of the season with a 7:35 p.m. ET road matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.