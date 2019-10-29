Greenville's Pecararo Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Liam Pecararo of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 21-27.

Pecararo scored five goals and added an assist for six points in two games against Atlanta last week.

The 23-year-old tallied a pair of goals in a 6-5 win onâFriday and added four points (3g-1a) in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Under contract with Springfield of the AmericanâHockey League, Pecararo is tied for first among ECHLârookies, and tied for second overall, with seven goals while his 11 points are second among first-year players and tied for third overall.

Prior to turning pro, Pecararo had 39 points (14g-25a) in 62 career collegiate games at the University of Maine and Northeastern University and 118 points (42g-76a) in 135 career games with Waterloo of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Liam Pecararo, a case of pucks will be donated to a Greenville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Casey Bailey, South Carolina (3 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.) and Jan Drozg, Wheeling (2 gp, 3g, 1a, 4 pts.).

Also Nominated: MasonâBergh (Fort Wayne), Zack Andrusiak (Idaho), Joseph Duszak (Newfoundland), Abbot Girduckis (Toledo) and Chris Crane (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.