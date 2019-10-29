Allen Americans Weekly
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, split a two-game weekend set with the Idaho Steelheads, losing on Saturday night 4-3, but rebounding on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 OT thriller. Allen will host the red-hot Rapid City Rush this coming Friday and Saturday at Allen Event Center
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 4-2-0 points - 8
-- Last Week's Games --
Saturday, October 26th vs. Idaho - 4-3 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans blew a 3-0 lead on Saturday night, losing to the first place Idaho Steelheads, 4-3 at Allen Event Center. Two goals in the first three minutes of the game from Spencer Asuchak and Gabe Gagne gave Allen a 2-0 lead. They added to that lead in the second period, as Jared VanWormer, scored his first goal in an Americans jersey to put Allen up 3-0. Idaho would respond with four unanswered goals over the final 21 minutes of the game to walk away with the one-goal victory
Photo - Rebekah Bing
Sunday, October 27th vs. Idaho - 2-1 OT Win
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the top team in the Mountain Division on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 in overtime. Olivier Archambault walked around Idaho forward Anthony Nellis, and beat Tomas Sholl for the game winning goal, his third of the season and helped the Americans earn a weekend split with the Steelheads.
- This Week's Games -
Friday, November 1, vs. Rapid City 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, November 2, vs. Rapid City 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals -Spencer Asuchak & three others (3)
Assists -Les Lancaster (7)
Points - Olivier Archambault and two others (7)
Power Play Goals -Shawn O'Donnell and two others (1)
Power Play Assists - Alex Breton, and five others (1)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)
Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne and three others (1)
First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky and three others (1)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (16)
Plus/Minus - Spencer Asuchak and Gabe Gagne (+2)
Shots on Goal - Jordan Topping (19)
Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.856)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (3)
Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (4.76)
Americans Notes:
- *Rookie Goalie Evan Weninger picked up his first win with Allen in a 38 save performance on Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory.
- Spencer Asuchak leads the ECHL with 8 minor penalties.
- Les Lancaster is 9th in the ECHL in Rookie Points with 7.
- Les Lancaster is second in the ECHL in Defenseman Points with 7.
- Allen is 3-0 in overtime this season.
- Allen is 3-1-0 when scoring first.
- Allen is 4-2-0 against the Mountain Division.
- Allen has the number one road power play in the league at 40 %.
- Allen has the number one road penalty kill record in the ECHL at 100 %.
- Allen is being outscored 8 to 7 in the third period this season.
* Traded to the Wichita Thunder
