ECHL Transactions - October 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 29, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Stephen Dhillon, G

Wheeling:

Brandon Lubin, D

Worcester:

Henrik Samuelsson, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Mike Hedden, F from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Harms, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Florida:

Add Adam Smith, D assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield

Delete Roman Ammirato, F traded to Norfolk

Indy:

Delete Matt Rupert, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Kansas City:

Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve

Delete Rocco Carzo, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Greg Chase, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford

Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford

Norfolk:

Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)

Toledo:

Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG

Utah:

Add Sasha Larocque, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Tommy Mele, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Weninger, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Worcester:

Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

