ECHL Transactions - October 29
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 29, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Stephen Dhillon, G
Wheeling:
Brandon Lubin, D
Worcester:
Henrik Samuelsson, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Mike Hedden, F from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Harms, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Florida:
Add Adam Smith, D assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield
Delete Roman Ammirato, F traded to Norfolk
Indy:
Delete Matt Rupert, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Kansas City:
Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve
Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve
Delete Rocco Carzo, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Greg Chase, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford
Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford
Norfolk:
Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)
Toledo:
Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG
Utah:
Add Sasha Larocque, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Tommy Mele, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Weninger, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Worcester:
Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
