Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forward Dmitry Sokolov to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.
Sokolov, 21 (4/14/98), has appeared in one game for the Wild this season. The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Omsk, Russia, recorded 30 points (16g, 14a) in 60 games for Iowa in his rookie season. He ranked first among rookies in goals (16) and power-play goals (6) and second in points (30) in 2018-19.
Sokolov previously spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018, playing for the Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts. He amassed 220 points (128g, 92a) in 196 games, including netting 50 goals in 2017-18, which led the entire OHL.
Minnesota selected Sokolov in the seventh round (196th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on May 2, 2018.
The Americans return to action this weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday and Saturday. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
