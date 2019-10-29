Parker Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Stingrays' goaltender Parker Milner has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-27. It is the second time in his career that Milner has received the weekly honor.

Milner went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930 in two appearances at Norfolk last week.

The 29-year-old made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime win on Friday and stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Under contract with Hershey of the AmericanâHockey League, Milner is 4-0-0 this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 1.72 goals-against average and 11th with a .925 save percentage.

A native of Pittsburgh, Milner has appeared in 219 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton with an overall record of 127-73-14 with 13 shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He was named ECHLâGoaltender of the Year in 2017-18 after going 28-7-3 with a league-leading 1.86 goals-against average. Milner has also seen action in 29 career AHL games with Hershey, Bridgeport and Iowa where he is 12-12-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Milner played four seasons at BostonâCollege, where he helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

- South Carolina is back at home for three games in three days November 15, 16 and 17. Nov. 16 is the team's first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.