Steelheads Honor Veterans with Military Appreciation Night this Friday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads are set to honor local veterans and service members this Friday, Nov. 1 with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Sport Clips, when they host the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

The annual event kicks off Military Family Month and also comes ahead of Veterans Day later this month.

"Our Military Appreciation Night has a special connection to the organization and to our staff that makes it a night we always circle each year," said Steven Anderson, Steelheads Assistant General Manager. "Many of our Season Ticket Holders are veterans, and our staff has connections to military personnel through family and friends, so it's personal for us to do right in honoring those that have served and continue to protect our freedoms. We're grateful that Sport Clips shares that same philosophy and supports both our event and our armed forces."

"Honoring the Service Men and Women of both the past and present is an important value for Sport Clips," said Leidy Chavez, Sport Clips Marketing Coordinator. "Partnering with the Idaho Steelheads for their Military Night is one way we can say thanks to those who serve and sacrifice so much. We are thankful for the opportunity to give back to a community that means so much to all of us."

The Steelheads will have a special presentation before Friday's game to help honor Service Men and Women. The event features a Joint Color Guard & Firing Party provided by the Idaho Army & Air National Guard. Singing the National Anthem will be Devlin Walker, a familiar anthem singer to the Steelheads and a 14-year U.S. Army veteran.

Additionally, the Steelheads will provide tributes to military members throughout the course of the game, and the Steelheads Team Store will be selling select military-themed apparel with 10 percent of those proceeds going towards military veteran initiatives.

This comes as the Steelheads continue their ECHL franchise-best seven-game point streak to open the season, and this is the team's lone stop home to CenturyLink Arena until November 20.

Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going online to idahosteelheads.com.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

