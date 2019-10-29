Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Boo with the Bears - Get into the Halloween spirit with trick-or-treating on the Amway Center concourse and a costume contest during the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-3-0-1) host the Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-2-0) for the first of 11 total meetings between the South Division rivals this weekend. Orlando won the 2018-19 regular season series with a 10-2-0-0 record against Jacksonville. The Solar Bears own a lifetime 17-3-1-0 record against the Icemen. A regulation win tonight would allow Orlando to move up to fourth place in the South Division.

VELA, LOHIN BACK IN: With Hunter Fejes placed on the team's reserve list on Monday, the Solar Bears have added rookie forward Marcus Vela back to the active roster. Ryan Lohin will also return to the lineup tonight after sitting out of Saturday's game at Florida.

PENALTY KILL COULD BE SOURCE OF STRENGTH: Last season, Orlando went 49-for-56 (87.5%) on the penalty kill in games against Jacksonville. In four games, Jacksonville has already surrendered three shorthanded goals, the most in the league.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Jacksonville is currently led in scoring by Emerson Clark - a forward who was part of the inaugural Icemen team in 2017-18 before signing in the American Hockey League - and Garret Ross, a former prospect in the Chicago Blackhawks system. Both players have four points (2g-2a).

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 Fairwinds Credit Union Members can claim a free pair of tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and a photo ID at the Amway Center box office.

