K-Wings Earn a Point in Education Day Overtime Loss

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - A sold out crowd of 5,220 screaming school kids helped the Kalamazoo Wings (3-1-1-0) jump out to an early 2-0 lead Tuesday at Wings Event Center in the team's annual Education Day game, but the Toledo Walleye (4-1-0-0) battled back to win 4-3 in overtime.

The crowd erupted when former Walleye forward Dylan Sadowy broke a scoreless deadlock with 6:09 left in the opening period on a wrist shot from the right circle. The goal was his sixth of the season and extended his goal streak to four games.

Sadowy added an assist in the final minute of the frame when his deflected clanked off the post and Kyle Blaney knocked the rebound into the net, giving the K-Wings a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

While Kalamazoo outshot Toledo 18-7 in the first period, the Walleye flipped the script in the middle 20 minutes, outshooting the K-Wings 17-7 and scoring twice in a 69 second span to even the score at 2-2.

Defensemen Brendan Kotyk and Brandon Anselmini provided the two Toledo goals at 3:43 and 4:52 of the second period, which ended in a tie entering the third.

Veteran Yannick Veilleux put the K-Wings back in front on the fifth power play of the day, jamming in his own rebound past Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle with 17:36 to play. But Shane Berschbach answered on Toledo's sixth power play with 6:49 left in regulation to force overtime.

Walleye defenseman Blake Hillman spoiled the K-Wings fun, ending the game on a 2-on-1 rush with 3:53 left in overtime when he lifted a shot over Jake Hildebrand from the right circle. The loss garnered Kalamazoo a point in the standings, but snapped the Wings' three-game winning streak at home. Three of the team's four home games have gone to overtime during the early-season eight-game home stand.

The K-Wings welcome the Wheeling Nailers to town Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Star Wars Night at Wings Event Center, featuring the K-Wings' attempt at a Guinness World Records title for the largest lightsaber battle at the end of the first period. Call 269-345-1125 or visit kwings.com for more information about tickets.

