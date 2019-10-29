Swamp Rabbits Receive Future Considerations from Norfolk Admirals
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have received future considerations from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Roman Ammirato.
Ammirato, 26, posted five points in his first four games as a Swamp Rabbit, and has 32 points in his ECHL career which has spanned time with the Rabbits and the Tulsa Oilers. He was acquired from Tulsa as part of the trade that sent Alex Globke to the Oilers.
In his final year at Utica College, Ammirato's scoring prowess led them to a Division III championship, and was Division III player of the year.
The Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Tulsa Oilers on October 30 and 31. All of the action can be heard on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or seen on ECHL.TV.
