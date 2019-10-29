Admirals Acquire Forward Roman Ammirato from Greenville

October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today they have acquired forward Roman Ammirato from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, the Admirals have placed Christian Horn and Brandon Rumble on the injured reserve.

Ammirato, 5'9, 165lbs, joins the Admirals after playing in four games with the Swamp Rabbits to start the 2019-20 season. He scored two goals and had three assists in those games.

"We are very happy to have acquired Roman today from Greenville," said Admirals assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "Roman is someone we have had our eye on since the start of the season. He is a player that will bring compete, which is exactly what this team and city stand for. We are looking forward to his contributions here in Norfolk."

Prior to his arrival in Greenville, the Williamstown, NJ native played two seasons at Utica College (NCAA D-III). In those two seasons, Ammirato lit up the stat sheet with 78 points in 54 games played. In his senior season, Ammirato led the team with 43 points and was named the UCHC Player of the Year.

Ammirato played a large majority of his junior hockey career in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL). In his time there, he put up at-least 30 points in each of his seasons.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to play in Norfolk," said Ammirato. "I can't wait to get started and do whatever I can to help the team win."

The Admirals are back in action at Scope Arena on Wednesday, October 30 when they take on the Reading Royals. It's Pumpkins, Pucks and Paws Night at the arena. Come celebrate Halloween with the Admirals and bring your dogs to the hockey game! For ticket information, call 757-640-1212 or visit The Scope Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.