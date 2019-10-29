Gladiators and Hendrick Automotive Group Drive Together

Duluth, GA - In a perfect marriage between the automotive industry and a sports franchise, the Atlanta Gladiators and Rick Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM of Duluth have reached a two-year deal. The partnership is centered around the appropriately named Jeep "Gladiator."

"We are excited about partnering with the Atlanta Gladiators, who are a tremendous part of the local community. They care about their people and are committed to winning, values that are important to our team here at the dealership. It's also an opportunity for us to be able to showcase the new Gladiator, a truck that we feel has a lot of appeal to the loyal fans of the Gladiators," said Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/ Jeep/RAM General Manager Todd Reed.

Rick Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM of Duluth will not only be involved in showing off their Jeep but will support the team in many ways. They will be the presenting sponsor of the November 3 "DÃ­a de los Muertos celebration," the first in team history, as well as sponsor the sugar skull bobblehead giveaway the same day.

Gladiators President Jerry James said on the new deal, "To have a local automotive dealer of this size that wants to be this involved, shows we are doing things the right way. Rick Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM Duluth is a big part of this community much like the Gladiators and to be able to join forces helps our organization, their automotive group and the community. I am proud of the team's ability to get such a big company involved in a commitment of this size."

Rick Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM of Duluth will show off their new Jeep Gladiator by having a wrapped co-branded version of the vehicle. Each night it will be displayed both inside and outside of the arena at all home games and around the community. During select games, it will also be displayed on the ice during intermissions and the company's logo will be featured under the ice itself, as well be involved in other promotions throughout the season.

Rick Hendrick Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM of Duluth will drive its support of the team by giving away a club level suite to fans this season. They will also become fans themselves with suites and tickets of their own for their employees to attend games throughout the season.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

