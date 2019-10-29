Gladiators Announce Dates for Radio Broadcast

Duluth, GA - Earlier this year the Atlanta Gladiators teamed up with Dickey Broadcasting to air games on The Fan, 680 and 93.7FM and "The Fan" family of stations. The sports radio giant and the Gladiators reached an agreement to not only market the club but become the new official radio home for the very first time. Atlanta's sport's station and the club officially announced the list of games to be carried for the 2019-20 season.

"This will bring the Atlanta Gladiators broadcast to a whole new level. To be part of the Dickey Broadcasting family is a great move for us and puts us in great company in the Atlanta metro area. We set out to have the broadcast penetrate deeper into the market and reach new heights," said Team President Jerry James.

Dickey Broadcasting is the same radio network that carries some of Atlanta's biggest sports teams like the Braves, Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, Kennesaw State and other major sports teams in the Atlanta Metro area.

The following dates will officially air on The Fan, 680 and 93.7FM:

November 3

November 23

November 29

December 21

December 26

December 27

January 10

January 12

January 17

February 1

February 21

February 28

"I am excited to bring my broadcast to 680 "The Fan" and the Atlanta Metro Market, it's going to be a lot of fun. I have already enjoyed working closely with them and look forward to bringing such good coverage to our fans," said Ira Liebman "The Voice of the Gladiators."

As the season progresses, more regular season Gladiators games will be added to The Fan, 680 and 93.7FM including potentially broadcasting playoff games.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

