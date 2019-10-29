Thunder Inks Veteran Mele

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Tommy Mele (ME-lee).

Mele, 33, joins Wichita after playing this past season with Greenville, Kalamazoo and Tulsa. A native of Bronx, New York, the 6-foot, 176-pound veteran forward has played in 324 ECHL games, 51 games in the Central Hockey League and 30 in the EIHL. In fact, he was a part of the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2011-12 season that knocked off Wichita for the CHL Title. Mele also helped the Alaska Aces to a Brabham Cup (Regular Season Champion) in 2012-13 and then a Kelly Cup in 2013-14. Overall, he has 206 points (107g. 99a) in 405 games as a pro.

Prior to turning pro, Mele attended American International College. He was named as the team's captain during his senior campaign in 2010-11. Mele finished his collegiate career with 55 points (32g, 23a) in 132 games.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night to start a three-in-three against the Kansas City Mavericks. The first two meetings of the weekend are at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and then the series moves to INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday, Novmeber 3rd at 4:05 p.m.

