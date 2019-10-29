Ferguson Returns to Komets

The Komets announced today that goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been reassigned to the Komets by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Ferguson stopped 26 of 30 shots for a 5-2 win over Wheeling in a preseason game in Fort Wayne Oct. 4. He was assigned to Chicago Oct. 12 and made 35 saves in a shootout victory for the Wolves Oct. 20 against Milwaukee.

The Komets also announced today that goaltender Stephen Dhillon has been released.

The Komets are back in action this weekend when the Florida Everblades visit Friday for an 8:05pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets host the Indy Fuel at 7:35pm. Sunday the Komets finished the week with a 5:15pm start at Toledo.

