Ferguson Returns to Komets
October 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets announced today that goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been reassigned to the Komets by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Ferguson stopped 26 of 30 shots for a 5-2 win over Wheeling in a preseason game in Fort Wayne Oct. 4. He was assigned to Chicago Oct. 12 and made 35 saves in a shootout victory for the Wolves Oct. 20 against Milwaukee.
The Komets also announced today that goaltender Stephen Dhillon has been released.
The Komets are back in action this weekend when the Florida Everblades visit Friday for an 8:05pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets host the Indy Fuel at 7:35pm. Sunday the Komets finished the week with a 5:15pm start at Toledo.
Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
