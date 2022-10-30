Walleye Earn First Loss on the Road in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Walleye suffered a tough loss to the Wings tonight, leaving them sitting at 2-1-0 heading into their home-opening weekend.

The Walleye headed into tonight's game looking to remain undefeated on the season. Goaltender Max Milosek got his first start of the season for the Fish. Just 1:06 in, Kalamazoo's Max Humitz gave the Wings the early lead on the very first shot of the game. Toledo managed to get twelve shots off in the remaining 19 minutes of the first, but the Fish were left trailing by one after 20 minutes.

The first penalty of the game came against Toledo's Cole Fraser at 2:30 of the second for hooking. The Wings failed to finish on the power play, but forward Mason McCarty managed to put the Wings up by two on an equal-strength goal at 4:47.

Just 19 seconds after Kalamazoo's second goal, the Walleye went on their first power play of the game as Wings defenseman Collin Saccoman headed to the box for delay of game. Toledo managed to get three shots off on Wings netminder Evan Cormier on the power play, but they were unable to get on the board.

At 9:29 of the second, Toledo's Mitchell Heard and Kalamazoo's Mason McCarty were both given two-minute minors for cross-checking. The teams went four-on-four and the score remained 2-0 after the penalties expired.

Shortly after the 17-minute mark, Walleye defenseman Kurt Gosselin earned himself a tripping penalty. The Fish were able to get the penalty kill but headed into the second intermission still looking to get on the board.

Toledo opened the third period with three shots on Kalamazoo's Evan Cormier. Mitchell Heard received his second penalty of the game at the 2:54 mark for tripping. With just 14 seconds left to spare in Heard's penalty, Kalamazoo's Coale Norris headed to the box for a two-minute hooking minor.

Still, the Walleye were unable to land on the board on their second power play of the game. By the end of the third, Toledo outshot Kalamazoo 39-19, but the Wings still managed to walk away with the 2-0 win.

Walleye goaltender Max Milosek saved a total of 17 shots in his season debut. The Walleye now hold a 2-1-0 record heading into the third week of the season.

Up Next:

The Walleye will play twice next weekend, Friday in Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday in T-Town for the long-awaited home opener against Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m.

