ECHL Transactions - October 30
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 30, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Brian Bowen, F from Orlando
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Delete Guus van Nes, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Brandon Bussi, G activated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Axel Rindell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Zane Franklin, F traded to Idaho
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Clay Hanus, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2022
- Gerard Nets Game Winner in Royals First Win Under James Henry - Reading Royals
- Fournier, Watts Power Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Earn Treat Thanks to Gauthier Tricking Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- Brkin Makes 37 Saves, But 2 Goals Too Much to Overcome - Iowa Heartlanders
- Master's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Glads Explode for Three Goals in 57 Seconds on Way to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Harper Scores Lone Goal in 6-1 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Fall for First Time - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Drop Sunday Matinee Matchup against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - October 30 - ECHL
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Zane Franklin from Reading Royals in Exchange for Future Considerations - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Derek Osik - Worcester Railers HC
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Weekend Today at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Head to Orlando for First Road Test - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Seek Series Split in Afternoon Faceoff vs. Indy - Reading Royals
- Walleye Earn First Loss on the Road in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 4-0 to Split Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Fall at Home to Mavericks, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Win in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Home Opener Loss to Fuel, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall at Home to Mavericks, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.