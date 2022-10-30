ECHL Transactions - October 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 30, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Brian Bowen, F from Orlando

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Delete Guus van Nes, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Brandon Bussi, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Axel Rindell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Zane Franklin, F traded to Idaho

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Clay Hanus, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster

