Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Derek Osik
October 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Derek Osik to an ECHL contract.
Osik, 24, joins the Railers after participating in the 2022-23 Worcester Railers Training Camp. During the 2021-22 season, Osik played eight games for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL where he recorded six points (3G, 3A) in eight games. The Shrewsbury, MA native played four years of NCAA hockey, splitting time between Long Island University and UMass Lowell. Spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Long Island University Sharks With the Sharks, scored six points (1G, 5A) in 27 games played. With UMass Lowell from 2018-19 to 2019-20, played in three games.
Osik will join the team in Adirondack for today's game at 3:00 p.m.
